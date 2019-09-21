Duquesne Family Office Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $7.33 Million; Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Stock Price Declined While Signia Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 55,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 5.23 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700.10 million, up from 5.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 59.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 254,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 682,187 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, up from 427,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 193,266 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL INSTITUTIONAL ECN VOLUME $ 279M, UP 21%; 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 30/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG DB1Gn.DE SAYS HAS REACHED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GTX’S ECN BUSINESS FROM GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. FOR 100 MILLION US DOLLAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCAP); 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 1.86% less from 20.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.09 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 2.22 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 24,866 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt stated it has 40,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Fuller Thaler Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 334,720 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 217,625 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 81,302 shares. Robotti Robert owns 0.49% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 337,365 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Weber Alan W holds 1.92% or 1.22M shares in its portfolio. Kestrel Investment Management accumulated 434,150 shares or 0.85% of the stock. 24,000 were accumulated by Sei.

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GAIN Capital CEO Provides Business Update at Sandler O’Neill Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,000 shares to 170,800 shares, valued at $62.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 145,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,967 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

