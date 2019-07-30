Duquesne Family Office Raised Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $13.12 Million; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Decreased Its Kroger Co (KR) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 64.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 53,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 135,515 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.40 million, up from 82,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $281.94. About 1.31M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 85.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 3.65 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 642,093 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.80M, down from 4.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. It is down 1.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Kroger, Target jump on merger report; 16/04/2018 – KROGER CO ANNOUNCES “LONG-TERM ASSOCIATE BENEFITS FOLLOWING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT”; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu to Sell 21 Farm Fresh Stores to Harris Teeter, Kroger and Food Lion; 11/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: online bulk-order wholesaler Boxed has rejected a $400M acquisition offer from Kroger and will instead pursue; 23/05/2018 – Kroger and Home Chef to Join Forces to Revolutionize Mealtime; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s Big, Risky Bet on Grocery Delivery; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Had $76M Remaining on Existing Buyback Authorization as of Tuesda; 23/05/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger to gobble up mealkit seller Home Chef; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PRESENTATION ENDS; 09/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Cincinnati-made healthy sports drink to appear on Kroger shelves

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $32.40 million activity. Shares for $1.63M were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A. The insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, February 11. On Thursday, February 7 the insider WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53 million. $1.71 million worth of stock was sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6,700 shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Limited Co has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,100 shares. 4,128 are owned by National Asset. M&T Comml Bank Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.04% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.09% stake. Frontier Capital Limited stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Advisory Research Incorporated holds 0.02% or 4,838 shares. Art Ltd Liability reported 14,500 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 6,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin holds 0.02% or 63,947 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested in 0.14% or 103,188 shares. Bamco Inc New York has 26,551 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Lc invested in 0.51% or 25,209 shares. 11,988 were reported by Redwood Investments Lc.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc (Put) by 937,500 shares to 939,100 shares, valued at $39.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc (Call) by 244,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (Call) (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.07% or 1.47 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Macroview Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 506 shares. Piedmont Advisors owns 12,912 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 5.99M shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt owns 3.51M shares. Hap Trading Ltd Com stated it has 18,660 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 18,941 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 453,434 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 642,093 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 19,698 shares. First Personal Financial Serv, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Washington Tru Bank & Trust stated it has 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.57 million for 12.76 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.