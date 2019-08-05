Duquesne Family Office Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $27.21 Million as Stock Price Declined; Gladius Capital Management LP Stake In 3M Co (MMM) Was Has Increased

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 186.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 5,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, up from 1,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.42 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 15,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 113,715 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.50 million, up from 98,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-car Delivery For Prime Members Using Amazon Key — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE; 24/03/2018 – Huntkey will launch its power strips on Amazon of UK; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH WHITE HOUSE PROCEEDINGS; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb Hires Amazon Prime Head Greeley to Run Homes Business; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Criticism After Aide Denies Policy Changes; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 02/04/2018 – Five must-watch videos: Demoing the original iPhone, Musk’s new venture, and Trump’s Amazon feud

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,123 shares. The insider Keel Paul A sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87M. $942,450 worth of stock was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. Vale Michael G. also sold $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22M was sold by Bauman James L. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M worth of stock.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Put) by 10,300 shares to 301,800 shares, valued at $14.58B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (Put) by 34,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,400 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Foster Motley has 0.37% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 825 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv holds 49,697 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited has 1.09 million shares. Punch And Assocs Inv Mngmt has 0.31% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 17,482 shares. Oppenheimer & Com reported 0.23% stake. Citigroup holds 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 445,385 shares. Coastline Tru owns 10,445 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt has invested 3.71% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Martin And Communications Tn holds 0.35% or 5,637 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 1.83 million shares. Delta Mngmt Limited Liability holds 15,977 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% or 1,447 shares in its portfolio. Choate Investment Advisors reported 21,849 shares stake.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Ltd Liability Co holds 253 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 1.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,724 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 3,453 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Contravisory Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 34 shares. Westwood Grp Inc reported 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Courage Miller Partners Llc reported 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sky Inv Grp Ltd Com stated it has 874 shares. Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca) holds 265 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Ithaka Group Ltd Liability reported 7.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,353 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 67,070 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Covington Capital Mgmt owns 19,418 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. 82,559 are owned by Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability. Doheny Asset Management Ca stated it has 726 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 1.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

