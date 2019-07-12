Duquesne Family Office Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Raised as Market Value Declined; Stockbridge Partners Holding in Transdigm Group (TDG) Decreased by $166.22 Million as Shares Rose

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 20,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 131,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.80 million, up from 110,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $536. About 371,654 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 366,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651.88M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $492.23. About 205,423 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,200 were reported by Andra Ap. Weitz Investment Mgmt Inc reported 1.59% stake. Acadian Asset Management Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 108 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Company holds 881 shares. 150,298 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Smithfield Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 295 shares. Asset Management One holds 0.09% or 35,498 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 81,977 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.16% stake. Capital Intl Ca has 12,307 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Alkeon Management Ltd holds 0.54% or 237,219 shares. Navellier Assocs Incorporated accumulated 1,775 shares. Northern Corp holds 522,495 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 earnings per share, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $215.89M for 30.69 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $10.97 million activity. Shares for $8.55M were sold by Henderson Robert S. $77,234 worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares were sold by Graff Michael.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 171,700 shares to 3.70 million shares, valued at $224.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 123,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Na accumulated 758 shares. Paloma Prns Company holds 0.03% or 1,979 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,745 shares stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 27,089 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Magnetar Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Shine Advisory Services holds 180 shares. Pittenger & Anderson reported 0.28% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Dubuque Savings Bank & Tru has invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 5,114 shares. Us Bankshares De invested in 0.03% or 20,725 shares. Invesco owns 1.60 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 209,713 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. 7,500 shares were sold by MOHR MARSHALL, worth $3.94 million on Tuesday, February 5. Myriam Curet sold $770,652 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Friday, February 15. GUTHART GARY S also sold $14.65M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares.