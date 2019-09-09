Duquesne Family Office Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) Increased as Share Value Rose; Bath Savings Trust Co Has Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Stake by $349,680 as Market Value Rose

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 144,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.13M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 3.63M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 1,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 118,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.95M, down from 120,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.78 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) by 8,835 shares to 91,598 shares, valued at $9.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.97B for 36.06 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

