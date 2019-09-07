Duquesne Family Office Maintains Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG); Kemet (KEM) Market Valuation Rose While Nokomis Capital Has Raised Stake by $5.32 Million

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 20,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 131,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.80M, up from 110,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $505.26. About 625,213 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 32.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 332,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 744,183 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 89,144 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 39,085 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 36,400 shares stake. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership reported 1,395 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) or 19,475 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 66,510 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.02% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.13% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 23,150 shares. 2.33M are held by Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp. Us Bankshares De accumulated 0% or 581 shares. 60,507 are held by Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Company. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.04% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 109,100 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 28,475 shares. Apis Capital Advsr Limited Liability holds 6.96% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 340,000 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.