Duquesne Family Office Lowered Its General Electric Co (GE) Position by $503,500 as Stock Rose; As Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Valuation Declined, Columbia Pacific Advisors Decreased by $342,000 Its Stake

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 50,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 6.19 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.00 million, down from 6.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 20.30M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business: Reuters, citing; 14/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS said to launch loan portfolio sale; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Looking to Build a `GE Capital of Tomorrow,’ Zelter Says; 20/04/2018 – GE aircraft business helps lift earnings gloom; 22/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders to Support Submarine Console; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 88.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 2,254 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43,000, down from 20,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.66. About 1.28M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.09M were accumulated by D E Shaw Co Incorporated. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 94,536 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Jennison Limited Company has 427,599 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,000 shares. Signaturefd reported 828 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 43,667 shares. Raymond James Finance Service Inc reported 51,977 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Waratah Ltd has 260,558 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 10.39 million shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 2.50 million shares. Fisher Asset Management Llc accumulated 935,051 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 36,349 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 101,012 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.33 million for 12.28 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was bought by Timko Thomas S.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 18.17 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 55,142 shares to 5.23M shares, valued at $700.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 3,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).