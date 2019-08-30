Duquesne Family Office Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $64.65 Million as Stock Value Rose; Shareholder Qv Investors Lifted Intel (INTC) Holding

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 552,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 5.17 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609.87M, up from 4.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.86. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 11,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 534,196 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.69 million, up from 522,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 12.99M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN; 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Ystrategies Announces $100 Million+ in Strategic Opportunities for Infrastructure Finance Partners; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Elects Risa Lavizzo-Mourey as Director; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 21,145 shares to 11,658 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyster (NYSE:HY) by 158,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,917 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Semiconductor Pairs Trade: AMD Stock and INTC Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Examining Intel as it Trades Low in Its Range – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPY, JPM, BAC, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 100,353 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter accumulated 146,854 shares or 0% of the stock. 42,486 were reported by Papp L Roy Associates. Endurance Wealth Mgmt stated it has 25,189 shares. Numerixs Techs accumulated 3,198 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com has 0.64% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Legacy Private Trust Comm has 114,103 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corp owns 37,333 shares. Capital City Tru Fl accumulated 0.31% or 13,663 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.75% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors has 0.94% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited invested in 6,124 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 56,400 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 5,531 shares. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 8,000 shares.