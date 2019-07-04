Duquesne Family Office Lifted Its Illumina (ILMN) Holding by $10.01 Million; Brightcove (BCOV) Position Maintained by Trigran Investments Inc

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 32,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 171,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.38M, up from 139,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $377.82. About 538,925 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 56,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.48M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28 million, up from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.81M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 36,601 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 1.11% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – WITH NEW APPOINTMENTS, BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF EIGHT MEMBERS; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Jeff Ray CEO; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.01, REV VIEW $166.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Robert Noreck CFO; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints New Board Members; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF $0.06 TO INCOME $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES JEFF RAY CEO; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove: David Orfao to Step Down From Board

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $4.39 million activity. FLATLEY JAY T had sold 3,300 shares worth $1.00M. 3,000 shares valued at $848,854 were sold by deSouza Francis A on Friday, February 1. Shares for $280,110 were sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Just Sell This Bounce – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, ILMN – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Medidata (MDSO) to be Acquired by Dassault for $5.8 Billion – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

More notable recent Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Brightcove (BCOV) Breaks Even in Q4 Earnings, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PERI or BCOV: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 04/25: (BCOV) (FB) (MSFT) Higher; (CNSL) (XLNX) (MMM) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $42,250 activity.

