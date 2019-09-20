Duquesne Family Office Lifted Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding By $855,400; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Stake

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 20.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Duquesne Family Office Llc acquired 3,055 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Duquesne Family Office Llc holds 17,660 shares with $4.96M value, up from 14,605 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $25.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $291.98. About 197,974 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 0.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 4,874 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 1.01 million shares with $199.80 million value, down from 1.01 million last quarter. Apple Inc now has $989.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $220.72. About 15.96 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 23/05/2018 – S&P: APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING AFFIRMED UPON REVIEW OF FINL POLICY; OU; 01/05/2018 – Apple beat earnings expectations; 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG PREVIOUSLY PAID APPLE $399 MLN TOWARD PATENT CLAIMS IN RETRIED CASE; 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Buy Probed as EU Targets Music App’s Data Trove; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?

Among 4 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies has $34000 highest and $24000 lowest target. $295.60’s average target is 1.24% above currents $291.98 stock price. Fleetcor Technologies had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, September 9. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 61 are owned by Nuwave Management Ltd Llc. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.19% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.15% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 9,491 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 31,519 shares. 110,675 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Impala Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 7,550 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 6 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 117,036 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt owns 17,635 shares. Montag & Caldwell Limited Company has 217,463 shares for 3.14% of their portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Gulf Intll Bancorp (Uk) Limited accumulated 19,977 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mgmt owns 42,086 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Schroder Management Grp Inc holds 58,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased Docusign Inc stake by 217,710 shares to 113,700 valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spotify Technology S A stake by 145,538 shares and now owns 13,967 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased Eversource Energy stake by 89,890 shares to 4.79 million valued at $363.06M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (TLO) stake by 420,342 shares and now owns 2.12M shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) was raised too.

Among 26 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $220.27’s average target is -0.20% below currents $220.72 stock price. Apple had 62 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Monness maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, March 22. Monness has “Buy” rating and $220 target. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Cascend Securities on Thursday, June 20. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $20700 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. Nomura maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $23500 target. Cowen & Co maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.69B for 19.50 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.