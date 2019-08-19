Duquesne Family Office Lifted Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $11.42 Million as Share Price Rose; Agf Investments America Raised Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $318,045 as Market Valuation Rose

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 144,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.13M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 5.79 million shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 1,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 58,394 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, up from 57,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 1.04 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 181,358 were reported by Wesbanco National Bank Inc. Hilltop holds 0.19% or 10,939 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0.76% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 308,895 shares. Field And Main Financial Bank reported 16,820 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 217,995 shares. Smith Salley has invested 1.94% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 15,669 were reported by Caprock Grp. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 277,168 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management holds 0.04% or 125,985 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs holds 0.18% or 555,460 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp has 5.33 million shares for 4.71% of their portfolio. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Llc invested in 1.98% or 104,823 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa invested in 253,771 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Leisure Mgmt stated it has 11,619 shares.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10,095 shares to 113,138 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) by 7,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,103 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 160,205 were accumulated by Ariel Lc. Beach Invest Counsel Pa invested in 26,917 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Ent Fincl Svcs reported 0.08% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Meritage Group Incorporated Limited Partnership holds 4.19% or 720,479 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust owns 116,580 shares. Cookson Peirce And Company Incorporated accumulated 0.45% or 19,486 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4.19 million shares. Country Club Trust Na reported 21,677 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company holds 76,036 shares. Meridian Management Communications reported 10,740 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. 30,129 are owned by Da Davidson & Communication. M&T National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.08% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Laffer stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corporation reported 2,994 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 12,364 shares.

