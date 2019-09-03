Duquesne Family Office Increased Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $11.42 Million as Shares Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Centre Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 45,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 50,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 96,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $127.74. About 380,921 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 144,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.13 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $84.42. About 145,776 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Delta Asset Lc Tn owns 12,955 shares. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi owns 231,055 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Coastline Tru accumulated 28,332 shares or 0.34% of the stock. 22,445 were accumulated by Salem Capital Mgmt Inc. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc owns 114,281 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Axa holds 0.09% or 280,696 shares. Wade G W And Inc stated it has 15,500 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 34,148 were accumulated by Trustco National Bank & Trust N Y. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,466 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc accumulated 7,073 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Corp accumulated 80,226 shares. 3,115 are held by Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia. 9,206 are held by Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Co.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Fantastic Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.29 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W And Co New York stated it has 2.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). North Mgmt Corp has 4.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 198,859 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 70,903 shares. Gibraltar Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Long Road Inv Counsel Lc reported 1.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Roundview Capital Limited Liability reported 54,025 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Lc, a California-based fund reported 571,168 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 49,657 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 19.87 million shares or 0.79% of the stock. 189,344 were accumulated by Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas. Frontier Invest Mgmt owns 275,062 shares. Lynch Assoc In holds 98,819 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Field And Main Commercial Bank owns 21,331 shares for 2.81% of their portfolio. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 29,890 shares.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 74,420 shares to 269,740 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Johnson & Johnson Loses Opioid Case, Amazon Allegedly Loses Top Executive – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.