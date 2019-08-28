Duquesne Family Office Increased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding; Northern Trust Upped Toyota Motor (TM) Position By $2.00 Million

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 432.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duquesne Family Office Llc acquired 754,385 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Duquesne Family Office Llc holds 928,785 shares with $169.46 million value, up from 174,400 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $436.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $167.59. About 4.37 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN

Northern Trust Corp increased Toyota Motor Corp (TM) stake by 1.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northern Trust Corp acquired 16,939 shares as Toyota Motor Corp (TM)’s stock rose 4.99%. The Northern Trust Corp holds 1.51 million shares with $178.65 million value, up from 1.50 million last quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now has $186.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 52,007 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 04/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Toyota to spend more than $1-billion upgrading two Ontario plants (for subscribers); 04/04/2018 – TOYOTA SAYS MARCH CHINA VEHICLE SALES +5.4 PCT Y/Y, VS -6.3 PCT IN FEB; 16/04/2018 – Toyota and Lexus to Launch Technology to Connect Vehicles and Infrastructure in the U.S. in 2021; 18/04/2018 – Late last year Toyota unveiled a new humanoid robot and master slave device that stands 5 ft. tall and can mimmick an operator’s movements; 29/05/2018 – Goodbye Cars, Hello Chips as Toyota Supplier Embraces Tech World; 05/03/2018 – Toyota warns over effects of trade war; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A1 TO TOYOTA INDUSTRIES’ USD SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – TOYOTA PRESIDENT: REDESIGNING TOYOTA INTO MOBILITY COMPANY FROM CAR COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – REG-Toyota Mtr Fin(Nthld FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – Japan auto parts giant Denso raises stake in chip maker Renesas

Northern Trust Corp decreased Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) stake by 133,609 shares to 1.61M valued at $75.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) stake by 33,282 shares and now owns 1.14 million shares. Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) was reduced too.

