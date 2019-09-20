Duquesne Family Office Increased Holding in Servicenow (NOW) as Stock Rose; Cms Energy (CMS) Shares Rose While Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Position by $11.22 Million

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 65,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 200,580 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.07 million, up from 135,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $268.74. About 1.40 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 196,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 2.30 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.99M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 2.14M shares traded or 17.27% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 16/03/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Bipartisan, Bicameral Leaders Urge CMS to Further Improve Medicaid Data System; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms CMS & Sub; Rates CMS’s Junior Sub Notes ‘BB+’; 26/04/2018 – CMS: Speech: Remarks by CMS Administrator Seema Verma at the Health Datapalooza; 03/04/2018 – Keynote Confirmed: Seema Verma, 15th Administrator of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to Deliver CMS Address a; 27/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on CMS Emergency Preparedness, Getting More Protein, More; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 29/03/2018 – Sen. Collins: Senators Collins, Shaheen Urge CMS to Provide Coverage for Glucose Monitoring Smartphone Apps; 23/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): CMS Deadline Extended – (4/23/2018); 13/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: CMS Paid Practitioners for Telehealth Services That Did Not Meet Medicare Requirements; 09/03/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): March 9 CMS Response

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $210.74M for 21.23 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 124.24% EPS growth.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $7.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) by 31,000 shares to 149,425 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ngl Energy Partner (NYSE:NGL) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Utah Retirement System owns 53,408 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 337,320 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Howe And Rusling Incorporated holds 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) or 42 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation reported 0.04% stake. 457 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Veritable LP has invested 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 20,170 shares. 26,448 were reported by Mackenzie Corporation. Principal Gru holds 426,604 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 639,029 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj owns 332,921 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 21,550 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 0.12% or 389,517 shares.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 16,840 shares to 14,640 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 50,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.