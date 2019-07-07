Duquesne Family Office Increased By $11.86 Million Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position; Finemark National Bank & Trust Lifted Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake By $1.34 Million

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 15.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Finemark National Bank & Trust acquired 29,114 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Finemark National Bank & Trust holds 213,205 shares with $9.99M value, up from 184,091 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $222.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 8.92M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 18.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duquesne Family Office Llc acquired 20,800 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock declined 8.31%. The Duquesne Family Office Llc holds 131,100 shares with $74.80M value, up from 110,300 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $62.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $537.25. About 432,092 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Perez Beatriz R sold $1.06M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 10,699 shares to 46,775 valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 3,339 shares and now owns 313,779 shares. Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca-Cola had 18 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Citigroup downgraded the shares of KO in report on Friday, February 15 to “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of KO in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, July 1. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by HSBC.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. Shares for $229,014 were sold by Samath Jamie. Another trade for 1,410 shares valued at $770,652 was sold by Myriam Curet. 7,500 shares valued at $3.94M were sold by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5. 28,152 shares valued at $14.65M were sold by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.