Duquesne Family Office Holding in Illumina (ILMN) Has Raised as Share Price Rose; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Position In Macys (M) Was Lifted

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 32,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 171,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.38M, up from 139,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $302.3. About 1.54M shares traded or 39.17% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 7.20M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of COMM 2013-CCRE7; 19/04/2018 – Edited and Exclusive Fare, Lead Times Aimed to Lift Macy’s Sales; 24/04/2018 – Trina Turk Ties Up With Macy’s INC for Summer Collection; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c Excludes Impairment and Other Costs; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s CDS Tightens 31 Bps, Most in 21 Months; 19/04/2018 – Basic Oufitters Meets Up With Macy’s Market; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of DBUBS 2011-LC1; 19/03/2018 – There’s a new way to buy items at Macy’s – a mobile app:; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of SGCMS 2016-C5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invs Lc stated it has 654 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stifel Corporation holds 0.02% or 18,958 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers invested in 0.03% or 948 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, D E Shaw & Company has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 300 are held by Paradigm Asset Limited. Main Street Research Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 1,375 shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Iron Fincl Llc holds 0.15% or 750 shares in its portfolio. Opus Point Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.97% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Mutual Of America Mgmt holds 0.09% or 19,544 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.05% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 8,594 shares. Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research holds 0.35% or 203,431 shares. Moreover, Riverpark Capital Management Lc has 1.85% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 26,129 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $3.41 million activity. Shares for $1.00M were sold by FLATLEY JAY T. Dadswell Charles sold $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 the insider deSouza Francis A sold $848,854.

