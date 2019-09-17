Duquesne Family Office Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Lowered by $36.90 Million as Share Value Rose; Autus Asset Management Lifted Its Xylem (XYL) Holding by $695,042

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 88.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 542,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 68,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, down from 611,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $65.83. About 2.72 million shares traded or 52.33% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 8,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 47,465 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97M, up from 39,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $78.06. About 550,355 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $632.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,659 shares to 43,847 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 40,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,109 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 103,392 shares to 493,237 shares, valued at $60.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 1.58M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 82.29 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.