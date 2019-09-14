Duquesne Family Office Has Upped Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding by $30.69 Million; Stock Rose; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Cheviot Value Management Trimmed by $355,997 Its Holding

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 59.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 652,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.74M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.32M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 6.26M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 8,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 202,306 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76 million, down from 210,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 21.58 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS,INCLUDE SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION,AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11 million and $231.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 131,046 shares to 286,138 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.88 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,200 shares to 344,700 shares, valued at $59.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 542,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,530 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.