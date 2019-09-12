Duquesne Family Office Has Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Position by $1.14 Million; Holder Private Capital Advisors Has Boosted Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) Stake

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 234,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.90M, down from 238,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $276.4. About 4.99 million shares traded or 47.37% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 17,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 368,549 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.64 million, up from 350,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.68. About 3.20M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 264,193 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.32% or 13.28 million shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). First Foundation Advsrs holds 14,103 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rhode Island-based Parsons Cap Management Ri has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Archford Capital Strategies Limited holds 482 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Usca Ria Lc invested in 545,140 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 77,268 shares. 24,571 are held by Private Tru Na. Ckw Group Inc owns 7,230 shares. Provise Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 12,300 were reported by Howland Capital Mgmt. Blume Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.37% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 25,005 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 200 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.74% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.21 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold $6.47M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, August 7. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 109,608 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $175.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Carmignac Gestion invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research Incorporated holds 1.2% or 843,815 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Archon Prtn Ltd accumulated 72,040 shares. Page Arthur B holds 4.53% or 20,904 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0.73% or 36.89M shares in its portfolio. 173,329 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Roanoke Asset Management Corp New York reported 78,667 shares. Lincoln has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Renaissance Grp Llc stated it has 1.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 11,971 shares. The California-based Personal Capital Advsrs Corp has invested 0.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Price Management holds 0.62% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,000 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Lc holds 4,605 shares.