Duquesne Family Office Has Raised Position in Eagle Materials (EXP) by $869,400 as Shares Declined; Littelfuse (LFUS) Holding Held by Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 30.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 9,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 40,150 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, up from 30,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.69. About 61,617 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 66.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 5,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 12,689 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, up from 7,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $177.93. About 16,212 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Adj EPS $2.39; 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.39, EST. $1.81; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q EPS $1.45; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 21/03/2018 – Littelfuse at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold LFUS shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 23.52 million shares or 2.51% more from 22.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 23 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation accumulated 2,019 shares. Moreover, Granite Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 5,905 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 5,039 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,554 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Com owns 14 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 125,689 were reported by Westwood Group Incorporated. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 7,204 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Condor Capital reported 3,081 shares. Northern Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 207,379 shares. Panagora Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Numerixs holds 0.05% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Polen Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 4,605 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $35,838 activity. Shares for $10,930 were bought by MAJOR JOHN E.

More notable recent Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Littelfuse, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 86% – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 4,771 shares to 55,664 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 57,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,666 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emer (EEMV).

More important recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Why Eagle Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:EXP) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MDJM and Cohen & Company among Financial gainers; CBL & Associates Properties and eXp World among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.