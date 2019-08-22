Duquesne Family Office Has Raised Netflix (NFLX) Position; Contravisory Investment Management Has Decreased Cintas (CTAS) Holding as Market Value Rose

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 43,085 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 44,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $265.03. About 136,348 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 717.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 473,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 539,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.50M, up from 66,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $298.55. About 3.53 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 28/03/2018 – Ambassador Susan E. Rice Appointed to Netflix Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Vanity Fair: Is Netflix About to Steal Kenya Barris from ABC?; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX REVERSES, DOWN 1 PCT IN EXTENDED TRADE AFTER QUARTERLY REPORT; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 81,097 shares to 81,118 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 107,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.07% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 3,702 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 13,594 are held by Cibc Asset. Bb&T accumulated 0.01% or 3,834 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 140,402 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 184,367 shares. 11,441 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt. 1,175 are owned by Oakbrook Investments Ltd Company. Principal Financial Grp accumulated 0.02% or 130,079 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 55 shares. 23,088 are held by Mariner Lc. Veritable LP owns 3,715 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd accumulated 8,873 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0.04% or 1.20 million shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 73 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.17M for 30.96 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

