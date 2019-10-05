Duquesne Family Office Has Raised Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Stock Declined; As Vocera Communications (VCRA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Redwood Investments Has Raised Stake

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 109,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $175.96 million, up from 928,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 12,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 395,874 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.64 million, up from 382,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $761.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 219,488 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – HOWARD JANZEN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS BOARD’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Major Health Partners Improves Clinical Workflows and Patient Satisfaction with Vocera Solution; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 24/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms; 01/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Conference Call Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Rev $40.2M; 29/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,419 shares to 10,756 shares, valued at $20.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,077 shares, and cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold VCRA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 3.78% more from 34.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Nomura reported 110,000 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 170,963 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Intll Group invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Paradigm Mngmt Ny holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 424,700 shares. 983 are held by Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 22,492 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 66,701 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 341,896 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bank De reported 30,891 shares. Bb&T holds 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 8,399 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Sectoral Asset Management stated it has 381,604 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Vocera to Present at 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” on February 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre in Canada Implements the New Vocera Smartbadge – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vocera Communications (VCRA) CEO Brent Lang on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “First Vocera Smartbadge Delivered to Long-time Healthcare Customer – Business Wire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vocera: It’s Worse Than We Thought; Fake Tech Company Faces Impending Smackdown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2016.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “An Option To Play A Troubled Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba completes deal with Ant Financial – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba bids farewell to Jack Ma – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Altaba’s Stock (Kind of) Crashed Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.