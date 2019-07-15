Duquesne Family Office Has Raised Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Value Rose; Take (TTWO) Holder Apg Asset Management Nv Lowered Its Position

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 15,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 113,715 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.50M, up from 98,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 30/05/2018 – Honor 7C First Flash Sale Begins on 31st May, 12 Noon on Amazon; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Prime members are getting a Whole Foods discount, starting in Florida; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 08/03/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: The latest on the Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPM CEO search for its health initiative, via sources,; 19/03/2018 – Amazon wants developers to add competitions and giveaways into video games; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 30/05/2018 – Although Amazon has indisputably disrupted retail, Lake argued the business model is “almost the opposite” of Stitch Fix

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 7,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69 million, down from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $117.03. About 627,352 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Texas Yale Cap has 0.07% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 19,726 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 379,600 shares. Montag And Caldwell Lc holds 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 3,977 shares. Hbk Invs LP has invested 0.21% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 9,500 were accumulated by Sector Pension Board. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 440 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 100,859 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr accumulated 0% or 27 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Lc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Lsv Asset Management accumulated 9,560 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.05% stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 225,630 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 46,942 shares in its portfolio.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 323,800 shares to 512,904 shares, valued at $38.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 455,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Life Storage Inc.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town & Country Retail Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old National Bank In holds 1.03% or 11,045 shares. Bangor Commercial Bank owns 858 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Leavell Invest Incorporated invested in 0.22% or 1,094 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 3,770 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 360 shares. 4,945 were reported by National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm. Discovery Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Ct holds 2.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 12,180 shares. Alley Co Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.44% or 4,668 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Capital Management Limited holds 0.03% or 191 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Florida-based Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,645 were accumulated by Mirador Cap Ptnrs Lp. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 12,693 shares. 4,961 were reported by Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx.