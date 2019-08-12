Duquesne Family Office Has Raised Its Holding in Illumina (ILMN) by $10.01 Million; Aew Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding in Store Capital (STOR) as Share Value Rose

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 195,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.68M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 1.43M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 32,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 171,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.38M, up from 139,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $294. About 829,637 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Sequencing Products Drive Illumina’s (ILMN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Illumina (ILMN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: Illumina (ILMN) – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Pacific Biosciences Is Tumbling Today – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 199 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 2,446 shares. 285 are held by Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi. First Manhattan invested in 3,464 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Opus Point Prtn Management Lc stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Smithfield Trust reported 0.03% stake. 10.78 million were reported by Blackrock Inc. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund invested in 0.2% or 2,923 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company has 158 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Ma reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Metropolitan Life holds 0.01% or 35,564 shares. Hartford Mngmt owns 340 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 34,443 shares stake. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0% or 353 shares. Cwm, a Nebraska-based fund reported 11 shares. Sit Invest Inc reported 6,600 shares. Nomura Asset Commerce Limited accumulated 166,360 shares. Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.04% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 9,143 are owned by Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability. Advisors Preferred Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Natixis holds 0.02% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 107,684 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc reported 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America invested in 0.53% or 178,272 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 380 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invs LP reported 37,814 shares.