Duquesne Family Office Has Lowered Its Stake in General Electric Co (GE) as Share Price Rose; Boston Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Paylocity Hldg Com (PCTY) by $852,810 as Stock Price Rose

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 50,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 6.19 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.00 million, down from 6.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.75B market cap company. The stock 0.04% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. It is down 17.39% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – AS RESULT OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RETAINED EARNINGS AS OF JAN. 1, 2016 DECREASED BY $4,243 MLN; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS IS A 26 PCT STAKEHOLDER IN THE TWO JV COMPANIES; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Transportation Rev $872M; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, the Herald, VC; 11/04/2018 – GE FRENCH UNIONS CALL FOR NEW EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT W/ GOVT: AFP; 13/04/2018 – GE: 2016 EPS Reduced by 13c, In Line With Estimate in 10-K; 06/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; General Electric Company Turbofan Engines; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 02/04/2018 – GE Pushes Ahead on Revamp With $1.05 Billion Sale of Health IT

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp Com (PCTY) by 59.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 9,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 24,550 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30 million, up from 15,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $94.11. About 178,312 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Com (NASDAQ:CY) by 15,560 shares to 37,626 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Companiea Cervecerias Unidas S (NYSE:CCU) by 15,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,150 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRTX).

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Paylocity Holding’s (NASDAQ:PCTY) Wonderful 420% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Paylocity CEO Steve Beauchamp Ranks on Glassdoor’s 2019 List of Top CEOs – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Workday: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp, Texas-based fund reported 5,269 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Huntington Bank accumulated 95 shares or 0% of the stock. Driehaus Mgmt Lc accumulated 7,990 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0.15% or 6,267 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 49,360 shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Services Ma has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Ajo LP owns 68,263 shares. 125,266 are owned by Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Weiss Multi reported 40,000 shares. Hood River Cap Management Limited Liability reported 218,724 shares stake. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 2,700 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.07% or 7,330 shares. Archford Cap Strategies holds 0.55% or 16,238 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Co invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Regions Fincl holds 670,145 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Incorporated has invested 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 23.51 million shares. Moreover, Blume Capital Management has 0.2% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Macroview Invest Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1,647 shares. Maple Cap has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 92.56 million shares. Lafayette Incorporated owns 10,867 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt invested 0.32% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 225,257 shares. Alps Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Prio Wealth Lp has 0.25% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bkd Wealth Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 38,029 shares. Rock Point Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 0.15% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 31,781 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M on Monday, August 12. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can General Electric Stock Stay Above Vital Support? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “GE Is Giving Up Its Majority Stake in Baker Hughes – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “GE’s Pension Deficit Is Set to Soar – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Why GE’s Earnings Beat Wasn’t Really A Beat – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit – Reuters” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap Inc by 3.99M shares to 5.23 million shares, valued at $74.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).