Duquesne Family Office Has Lifted Holding in Agilent Technologies (A) as Stock Value Declined; Montgomery Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake in Mdu Res Group (MDU) by $620,725 as Share Value Rose

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 1.45 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 116.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 257,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 478,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.49 million, up from 221,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 3.05 million shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN, FOR $105M; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Llc accumulated 2,800 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.84% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 443,253 shares. Garde accumulated 13,277 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Artemis Investment Limited Liability Partnership reported 696,594 shares. Adage accumulated 472,453 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sector Gamma As accumulated 3.61% or 280,351 shares. Huntington Bank owns 1,217 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 8,518 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 3.55 million shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 400 shares. Td Asset Management has 0.09% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 4.93 million are held by Amer Century Cos Inc. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Bokf Na reported 60,349 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $685,454 activity.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $140,250 activity.

