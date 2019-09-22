Duquesne Family Office Has Decreased Its Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) by $1.22 Million as Stock Value Declined; Sinclair Broadcast Group C (SBGI) Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc C (SBGI) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 41,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, down from 51,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 446,397 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – SINCLAIR ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE FOX-AFFILIATE KTBC IN AUSTIN FOR POTENTIAL PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $160 MLN; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox in New Network Affiliation Agreements With Sinclair; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Huffman: Huffman proposal closes loophole that allows Sinclair station buys; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Promotes James Hanning to general manager in Toledo, Ohio; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Responds to Media Reports; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Made Dozens of Local News Anchors Recite the Same Script; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair’s Latest Station Plan Calls for Keeping New York’s WPIX; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Sales Are Part of Sinclair’s Larger Acquisition of Tribune Media Co; 02/04/2018 – Political Dig: Revealed: Trump Made a Deal With Sinclair Broadcasting For `Favorable’ Media Coverage

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 7,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 23,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 31,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.34. About 1.49 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 55,142 shares to 5.23M shares, valued at $700.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap Inc by 3.99 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03M for 93.50 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $758.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR) by 33,440 shares to 163,835 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 33.14 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

