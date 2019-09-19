Duquesne Family Office Has Decreased Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $85.11 Million; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Stake in Kimberly (KMB) Decreased as Market Value Rose

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 2,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 14,613 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, down from 17,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $133.81. About 212,424 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 60.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 765,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.76 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $80.7. About 236,184 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 71C; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom raises EBITDA guidance as T-Mobile US performs; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 17/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Gets Around 10 More Lenders in $38b M&A Loan; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: John Legere to Serve as CEO and Mike Sievert to Serve as Pres and Oper Chief of the Combined Co; 01/05/2018 – Sprint deal could help T-Mobile offer ‘quad play,’ executives say; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS HAS BEGUN LAYING DOWN ITS FIBER-TO-THE-HOME NETWORK, WILL PROBABLY LAUNCH COMMERCIAL PRODUCT IN THIRD QUARTER – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same; 10/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01M for 18.69 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,536 shares to 27,204 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) invested in 0.07% or 1,136 shares. 4,953 were reported by Leisure Cap Management. Kiltearn Prtnrs Llp invested 2.5% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Nordea Inv Management Ab owns 209,479 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mcmillion Management accumulated 1,090 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 39,413 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Bowen Hanes & Company invested in 23,050 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.36% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Insight 2811 holds 0.21% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation accumulated 15,711 shares or 0.49% of the stock. 5,294 were reported by Goelzer Mngmt. Moreover, Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,706 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Lc holds 0.38% or 4,535 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Three Peaks Capital Lc reported 0.76% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 20 shares. 2,859 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Putnam Fl Invest Company invested in 0.15% or 25,138 shares. Manikay Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 128,205 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel invested in 1.15% or 30,127 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Reaves W H Communications accumulated 523,507 shares. Brandywine Tru Communication accumulated 13,733 shares. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Ing Groep Nv holds 107,152 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 5,266 shares. Tt reported 21,603 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 352,540 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited reported 8,742 shares.