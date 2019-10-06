Duquesne Family Office Has Cut T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake by $85.11 Million; As Integra Life Sciences (IART) Share Value Rose, Falcon Point Capital Has Lowered Holding by $3.22 Million

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Integra Life Sciences (IART) by 72.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 58,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 22,097 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 80,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Integra Life Sciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $60.1. About 193,566 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Rev $1.47B-$1.49B; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – PRELIOS SPA PCRE.Ml – PRELIOS INTEGRA FINALIZES ACCORD WITH INSURANCE GROUP AMISSIMA FOR MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 23/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at Conference Jun 20; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES BOOSTS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – BBG Acquires Integra Realty Resources Offices in Pacific Northwest; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – Cristie Data Improves Storage Performance for Integra Schools; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q EPS 14c

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 60.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 765,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.76 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $77.99. About 1.84 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – TMUS, S: Sprint and T-Mobile could announce a merger as soon as this weekend; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT LEADERS MEET WITH FCC CHAIRMAN AJIT PAI; 09/05/2018 – SnapShot Market Disruption Bundle Report 2018: The Latest Developments in the Indian Mobile Market, Sprint & T-Mobile Disruptive Pricing in the USA, and the Evolution of French Mobile Pricing – ResearchAndMarkets; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint near merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 28/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO LEGERE IS SAID TO BE CHIEF OF COMBINED CO: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: DEAL REVIEW GOING IN 3 LANES: FCC, DOJ AND CFIUS; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – UNIT ALSO AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $1.5 BLN FACILITY AND ITS $1.0 BLN FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $185.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8,681 shares to 44,765 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold IART shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.60 million for 23.12 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 65,065 shares to 200,580 shares, valued at $55.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 16,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $839.16 million for 19.69 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.