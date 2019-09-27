Duquesne Family Office Has Cut Micron Technology (MU) Position; Beazer Homes USA (BZH)’s Sentiment Is 1.04

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 51.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 249,687 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Duquesne Family Office Llc holds 230,613 shares with $8.90 million value, down from 480,300 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $47.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 11.04% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.24. About 67.10M shares traded or 156.32% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75

Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 47 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 45 trimmed and sold equity positions in Beazer Homes USA Inc. The funds in our database now have: 25.69 million shares, up from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Beazer Homes USA Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 30 Increased: 31 New Position: 16.

Among 12 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Micron Technology has $6600 highest and $28 lowest target. $52.46’s average target is 21.32% above currents $43.24 stock price. Micron Technology had 23 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by J.P. Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Cascend. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, June 24. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MU in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Sunday, June 23. The stock has “Sell” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 25 report. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) stake by 11,585 shares to 194,913 valued at $119.24M in 2019Q2. It also upped Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 3,055 shares and now owns 17,660 shares. Sea Ltd was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eidelman Virant Capital, Missouri-based fund reported 63,101 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has invested 0.22% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Commerce Limited has 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 115 shares. The Illinois-based Zacks Investment Management has invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 3.65M shares. Snow Cap Management LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 30,000 shares. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 13,495 shares. Kings Point Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Bridgewater LP reported 821,665 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc invested in 0.11% or 4.82M shares. 27,159 are owned by Comm Bank. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 277,963 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2,591 shares.

Towle & Co holds 2.73% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. for 2.44 million shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc owns 633,467 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has 1.03% invested in the company for 2.69 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.36% in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 271,469 shares.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company has market cap of $453.95 million. The firm designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Analysts await Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 29.57% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BZH’s profit will be $25.08 million for 4.52 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Beazer Homes USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 118.92% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 250,956 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,999 activity.