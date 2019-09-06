Duquesne Family Office Continues to Hold Stake in Adobe (ADBE); Shaker Financial Services Holding in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Trimmed by $1.30 Million

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 112.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 339,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 640,211 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.61 million, up from 301,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $288.32. About 1.09M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 61,693 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 343,923 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, down from 405,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 46,925 shares traded. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Ltd Duration Inc Tr (FTF) by 43,087 shares to 120,865 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock John Inv Trust (HTY) by 113,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fd (ADX).

