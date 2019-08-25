Duquesne Family Office Boosted Position in Agilent Technologies (A) by $20.60 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Masimo (MASI) Stock Rose, Holder Brown Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.29 Million

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 116.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 257,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 478,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.49M, up from 221,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 2.87 million shares traded or 12.75% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 04/04/2018 – Agilent and BioTek Join Forces to Create an Integrated Metabolic Analysis and Imaging Platform; 07/03/2018 – Agilent To Acquire Iowa Company For $250 Million — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 35.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 38,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 68,344 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, down from 106,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $146.55. About 252,977 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 306,617 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 569,349 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus holds 25,634 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cardinal holds 1.44% or 62,602 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv owns 3,251 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 8,140 were accumulated by Fort Lp. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 1.47% or 929,733 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 74,377 shares. The New York-based National Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.06% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Fruth Mgmt invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Virtu Fincl Lc holds 0.02% or 3,968 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Com has 11,473 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0.03% or 387,692 shares.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Avista (NYSE:AVA) Be Disappointed With Their 42% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Agilent Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Just 4 Days Before Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masimo Corporation (MASI) Joe Kiani on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masimo’s SpHb CE Mark’d – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Masimo (MASI) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Masimo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MASI) ROE Of 20% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Masimo (MASI) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat, Guidance Solid – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Capital Ltd has 1,760 shares. Fin Counselors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 269,872 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Moreover, Natixis has 0.09% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 107,296 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). 108,000 were accumulated by Gamco Investors Et Al. Diversified Trust Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Tru Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 41 shares. Covington Management accumulated 100 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp invested in 0.05% or 10,330 shares. North Carolina-based Cardinal Capital Mgmt has invested 0.61% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Connecticut-based Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.61% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).