Duquesne Family Office Boosted Its Servicenow (NOW) Position; Partner Investment Management LP Holding in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Has Decreased by $2.55 Million

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 64.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 53,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 135,515 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.40M, up from 82,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.69M shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 85.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 22,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 119.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441,000, down from 26,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 261,817 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 38.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 59,811 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability Co accumulated 14,289 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,300 shares. Adage Capital Prns Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 550,000 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 3,543 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 32,848 shares. 230,560 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation has 0.14% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). 97,419 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 46,800 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 20,302 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Sectoral Asset has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Pictet Asset Management has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US STOCKS-Dow and S&P set for higher open after dovish signals from ECB – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 26, 2019 : MCD, ABBV, CHTR, CL, ITW, AON, PSX, TWTR, ZBH, VTR, WY, YNDX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Per Capita World Debt Has Surged To Over $200,000 – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nissan’s awful earnings deliver a gift to Renault – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-1.08 earnings per share, down 152.17% or $3.15 from last year’s $2.07 per share. After $-1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.48% EPS growth.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 33,610 shares to 50,864 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – benzinga.com” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $32.40 million activity. $22.01M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1. Schneider David had sold 7,750 shares worth $1.71M. 22,000 shares were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B, worth $5.06M. 7,397 shares were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A, worth $1.63 million. 6,884 shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L, worth $1.53 million on Thursday, February 7.