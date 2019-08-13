Duquesne Family Office Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $64.65 Million; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 552,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 5.17 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609.87M, up from 4.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $138.45. About 7.26 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 9,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 490,954 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280.13M, down from 500,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $9.13 during the last trading session, reaching $519.01. About 93,599 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $271.99M for 54.98 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

