Duquesne Family Office Boosted Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Market Value Declined; Nuveen Asset Management Lifted Stake in Natus Medical Del (BABY) as Stock Price Rose

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (BABY) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 83,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.19% . The institutional investor held 887,674 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53M, up from 804,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Natus Medical Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 153,422 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 15.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 23/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC AS NOMINATED 2 CANDIDATES TO STAND FOR ELECTION FOR 2 SEATS ON NATUS BOARD; 25/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 24C; 30/05/2018 – Voce Attacks Natus Board for Oversight Gap It Blames for Lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL BABY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $535 MLN TO $540 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Natus Medical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” DORIS ENGIBOUS AND ROBERT WEISS ON WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY; 30/05/2018 – VOCE ATTACKS NATUS BOARD FOR OVERSIGHT GAP IT BLAMES FOR SUIT; 30/05/2018 – NATUS SAYS IT HAS THE RIGHT BOARD TO EXECUTE STRATEGY; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Exits Position in Natus Medical; 23/04/2018 – Activist Voce Capital Seeks to Oust Natus Medical’s Chairman

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 15,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 113,715 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.50 million, up from 98,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 12/04/2018 – Trump, Having Denounced Amazon’s Shipping Deal, Orders Review of Postal Service; 16/03/2018 – Owners of Amazon’s smart speakers report creepy giggling; 02/05/2018 – Amazon appears willing to sacrifice profits in order to grow its payments service; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 16/04/2018 – Drug & pharmacy stocks spike after sources tell CNBC that Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON BUSINESS IS SAID TO SHELVE PLAN TO SELL DRUGS: CNBC; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon to bring its voice assistant Alexa to many business settings – Axios; 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BABY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 29.84 million shares or 3.42% less from 30.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 31,770 shares. Starboard Value LP holds 1.13M shares. Group One Trading Lp invested in 1,310 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 10,876 shares. New York-based Quantbot Tech LP has invested 0.03% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Cutter Brokerage has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Illinois-based First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). State Street reported 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). 27,849 were accumulated by Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 54,700 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 1,752 shares. 21,466 are held by Manufacturers Life The. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Marshall Wace Llp holds 90,440 shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 23,041 shares to 406,402 shares, valued at $27.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 166,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,412 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

