Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co (DD) Shareholder Lau Associates Cut Holding by $9.39 Million; Westwood Holdings Group Has Increased Its Interface (TILE) Stake by $1.45 Million as Share Value Declined

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc (DD) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 125,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 62,565 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 million, down from 187,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 3.60M shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 96,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 2.54 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.88M, up from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $778.91M market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 410,915 shares traded or 7.78% up from the average. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 109,306 shares to 382,788 shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 121,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,841 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $209.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

