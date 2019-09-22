Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co (DD) Share Price Declined While Lau Associates Cut Position; Hologic (HOLX) Stock Rose While Parsec Financial Management Has Decreased Position by $4.12 Million

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Hologic (HOLX) by 77.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 85,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 24,599 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 110,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Hologic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 1.92 million shares traded or 12.57% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 16/04/2018 – hologic, inc | eviva stereotactic guided breast biopsy | K180233 | 04/10/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Hologic, Inc./; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hologic Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Write-Down; 05/03/2018 Hologic Rival Cites Abuse in $4 Billion Breast-Screening Sector; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc (DD) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 125,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 62,565 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 million, down from 187,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 3.60M shares traded or 1.71% up from the average. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $173.75 million for 19.21 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 42,942 shares to 344,621 shares, valued at $18.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 EPS, down 56.31% or $1.25 from last year’s $2.22 per share. DD’s profit will be $723.12M for 18.45 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.