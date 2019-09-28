Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co (DD) Share Value Declined While Lau Associates Has Cut by $9.39 Million Its Position; Btim Boosted Its Sei Investments Company (SEIC) Holding by $1.98 Million as Stock Value Rose

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc (DD) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 125,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 62,565 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 million, down from 187,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $70.25. About 1.89M shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Btim Corp increased its stake in Sei Investments Company (SEIC) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 35,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 366,821 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.58 million, up from 331,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Sei Investments Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.94. About 275,080 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 7,222 shares to 365,032 shares, valued at $17.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,288 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold SEIC shares while 109 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 102.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 102.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 4,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Republic Management owns 9,968 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested in 0.03% or 13.39M shares. 130 are held by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc invested in 0.17% or 50,216 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 309 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Lc holds 0% or 4,405 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt holds 6,950 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.03% or 175,027 shares. Franklin Resource holds 603,228 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 12,721 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 273,919 shares. City Holding, West Virginia-based fund reported 164 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl Group has 0.03% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 582,846 shares.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $209.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 35 in Q2 2019. Its up 35.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold DD shares while 1 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 6.15 million shares or 3175.13% more from 187,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Novare Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 56,237 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York owns 189 shares. Fruth Invest Mgmt invested in 0.28% or 9,464 shares. Cypress Mngmt Lc (Wy) invested 0.03% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). D L Carlson Investment Grp, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 3,899 shares. 438 were reported by West Oak Cap. Mengis Cap Management holds 0.62% or 26,945 shares. 62,565 were reported by Lau Assoc Ltd Liability. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 7,091 shares. Wagner Bowman Management stated it has 0.07% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Cypress Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.79% stake. Mount Vernon Assoc Incorporated Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,417 shares. Connors Investor Serv holds 0.95% or 95,297 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 35,364 shares stake.

