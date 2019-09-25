DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Versum Materials Inc. (NYSE:VSM)

Since DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) and Versum Materials Inc. (NYSE:VSM) are part of the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DuPont de Nemours Inc. 72 0.61 N/A 4.15 17.40 Versum Materials Inc. 52 4.27 N/A 2.14 24.31

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Versum Materials Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than DuPont de Nemours Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. DuPont de Nemours Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Versum Materials Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DuPont de Nemours Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.7% Versum Materials Inc. 0.00% 113.9% 15.2%

Liquidity

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Versum Materials Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. Versum Materials Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Inc. and Versum Materials Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DuPont de Nemours Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Versum Materials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.75% and an $82.8 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DuPont de Nemours Inc. and Versum Materials Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72% and 93.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Versum Materials Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DuPont de Nemours Inc. -2.79% -4.83% -8.61% -14.45% -25.47% -5.17% Versum Materials Inc. 0.02% 0.35% -0.35% 38.54% 37.04% 87.52%

For the past year DuPont de Nemours Inc. has -5.17% weaker performance while Versum Materials Inc. has 87.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Versum Materials Inc. beats DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Versum Materials, Inc. develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials to the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays. The DS&S segment develops, designs, manufactures, and sells bulk gas, specialty gas, and specialty chemical cabinets and systems, which are used to manage the delivery of principal materials into the semiconductor manufacturing process; and flow and temperature control systems and analytical systems to capture data. It also engages in the project management for installation and startup of the gas and chemical delivery systems, and inventory management; and provision of spare parts, equipment upgrades, equipment maintenance, and training services. In addition, this segment offers on-site services to assist customers in managing the inventory of gases and chemicals comprising ordering, product changes and monitoring, quality assurance, operation of delivery systems, and managing the bulk gas and specialty gas operations. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.