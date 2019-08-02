DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) Reaches $69.55 After 8.00% Down Move; Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Lifted Aircastle LTD (AYR) Holding By $400,000

The stock of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 1.67M shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $52.08B company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $63.99 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DD worth $4.17 billion less.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased Aircastle Ltd. (AYR) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired 20,000 shares as Aircastle Ltd. (AYR)’s stock rose 3.18%. The Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc holds 30,000 shares with $607,000 value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Aircastle Ltd. now has $1.49B valuation. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 117,169 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in materials science and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $52.08 billion. The Company’s Performance Materials & Coatings segment makes and sells architectural paints and coatings, and industrial coatings; performance monomers and silicones; standalone silicones; and home and personal care solutions. It has a 16.42 P/E ratio. The company's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment offers ethylene oxides, propylene oxide derivatives, cellulose ethers, redispersible latex powders, and acrylic emulsions; sustainable solutions; and chlorine and caustic soda.

Among 2 analysts covering Aircastle (NYSE:AYR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aircastle had 2 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (NYSE:LOW) stake by 8,700 shares to 7,900 valued at $865,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) stake by 4,000 shares and now owns 6,162 shares. Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 19,999 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt stated it has 2.44 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Inc invested in 0% or 4.99M shares. Schroder Mngmt Gru holds 0% or 141,734 shares. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.22 million shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.37% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 38,711 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Affinity Inv Advisors Lc has 21,487 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Inc owns 141,456 shares. 1.81M are held by River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Yorktown & Inc has 30,000 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com holds 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) or 27,181 shares. Frontier Inv Management Co reported 13,501 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability accumulated 212,175 shares or 0% of the stock. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR).