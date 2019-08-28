DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) Reaches $64.32 1 Year Low; Hrt Financial Has Lifted By $396,773 Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding

The stock of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) hit a new 52-week low and has $59.17 target or 8.00% below today’s $64.32 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $47.95B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $59.17 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.84B less. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.32. About 1.45 million shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Hrt Financial Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 124.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc acquired 1,327 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 2,395 shares with $718,000 value, up from 1,068 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $107.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $381.02. About 190,159 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin expects to be ‘on every mission to Mars,’ CEO says; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed wins nearly $250 million NASA contract to build supersonic plane – without the sonic boom; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Says Marine One Program is ‘On Schedule, On Cost’ (Video); 03/04/2018 – NASA Awards Lockheed Martin Contract to Build Quieter Supersonic Aircraft; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins NASA Contract to Build Low-Noise Supersonic Jet; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 31/03/2018 – German Tornado jet may be unsuitable for NATO missions – report; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet with Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson and tour the defense giant’s Sunnyvale, California complex this week; 04/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE MILITARY AIRCRAFT SALE TO GERMANY FOR ESTIMATED COST OF $1.4 BILLION

Among 2 analysts covering DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DuPont de Nemours has $8200 highest and $8000 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is 26.45% above currents $64.32 stock price. DuPont de Nemours had 4 analyst reports since June 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, August 2.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in materials science and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $47.95 billion. The Company’s Performance Materials & Coatings segment makes and sells architectural paints and coatings, and industrial coatings; performance monomers and silicones; standalone silicones; and home and personal care solutions. It has a 53.33 P/E ratio. The company's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment offers ethylene oxides, propylene oxide derivatives, cellulose ethers, redispersible latex powders, and acrylic emulsions; sustainable solutions; and chlorine and caustic soda.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Company holds 0.75% or 43,400 shares. 2,560 are held by Opus Cap Gru Llc. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 6,425 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 0.07% or 779 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 184,750 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora accumulated 0.09% or 830 shares. Strategic Advsrs Llc accumulated 1,778 shares. Legal & General Group Pcl invested 0.23% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Georgia-based Bowen Hanes And has invested 1.58% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 434 are owned by Shamrock Asset Mngmt. Mcmillion Cap Management reported 11,162 shares stake. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 10,088 shares. Moreover, Rbo & Ltd Liability Com has 2.46% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 34,124 shares. Hilltop invested in 0.39% or 6,130 shares. 31,108 are held by Westchester Cap.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corp has $42000 highest and $340 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is 1.09% above currents $381.02 stock price. Lockheed Martin Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. JP Morgan maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $35600 target in Friday, June 14 report. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

