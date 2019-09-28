DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) Forms $70.25 Double Bottom; Cavco Industries Has 1.6 Sentiment

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) formed double bottom with $68.14 target or 3.00% below today’s $70.25 share price. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) has $52.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $70.25. About 1.89 million shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 96 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 60 cut down and sold stock positions in Cavco Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 8.03 million shares, up from 8.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cavco Industries Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 40 Increased: 60 New Position: 36.

Analysts await DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 EPS, down 56.31% or $1.25 from last year’s $2.22 per share. DD’s profit will be $723.12 million for 18.11 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DuPont de Nemours has $8500 highest and $8000 lowest target. $82.80’s average target is 17.86% above currents $70.25 stock price. DuPont de Nemours had 7 analyst reports since June 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 2. Citigroup maintained DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, September 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 35 in 2019 Q2. Its up 35.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold DuPont de Nemours, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 6.15 million shares or 3175.13% more from 187,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullinan Assoc owns 38,291 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) for 7,091 shares. Novare Capital Management Limited Com has 56,237 shares. Curbstone Finance Management Corporation holds 0.25% or 12,612 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.65% of its portfolio in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) for 1.12M shares. Violich Capital holds 0.08% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) or 4,478 shares. 4,852 were reported by North Star Asset Mgmt Inc. Lau Limited Liability Corporation has 62,565 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 35,364 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Mengis Management has 0.62% invested in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) for 26,945 shares. Limited Liability Corp accumulated 17,486 shares. Cheviot Value Management Lc holds 33,646 shares. D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc Incorporated owns 3,899 shares. Waters Parkerson & Co Limited Liability Company owns 199,231 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. West Oak Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 438 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 2.44% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $183.41. About 87,783 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) has declined 14.12% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M

Venator Capital Management Ltd. holds 3.93% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. for 25,700 shares. Robotti Robert owns 53,269 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ashford Capital Management Inc has 2.68% invested in the company for 126,853 shares. The Connecticut-based Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 2.56% in the stock. West Coast Financial Llc, a California-based fund reported 59,466 shares.

