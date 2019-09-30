DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) Forms $70.25 Double Bottom; Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) formed double bottom with $63.93 target or 9.00% below today’s $70.25 share price. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) has $52.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $70.25. About 1.96 million shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Brookline Bancorp Inc (BRKL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.05, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 66 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 53 reduced and sold their positions in Brookline Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 61.01 million shares, up from 59.63 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Brookline Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 45 Increased: 53 New Position: 13.

Analysts await Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.28 per share. BRKL’s profit will be $22.36 million for 13.26 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Brookline Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Information – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookline Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results Net Income of $20.5 million, EPS of $0.26 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 332,745 shares traded or 23.15% up from the average. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) has declined 18.74% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKL News: 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp 1Q EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP INC BRKL.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 09/04/2018 – CBS-TV 3: Armed barricaded subject on Brookline Ave. in Agawam; 08/03/2018 Brookline Bank Introduces New Suite of Foreign Exchange Services; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookline Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKL); 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp Raises Dividend to 10c; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 10C FROM 9C, EST. 9C; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 25C; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 11.1%

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 13.75 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. for 92,360 shares. Polaris Capital Management Llc owns 1.15 million shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has 0.68% invested in the company for 3.77 million shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 184,451 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 35 in Q2 2019. Its up 35.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold DuPont de Nemours, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 6.15 million shares or 3175.13% more from 187,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mount Vernon Associates Incorporated Md invested in 0.64% or 10,417 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 2,305 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,852 shares. Violich Capital holds 0.08% or 4,478 shares. Cypress holds 36,146 shares. Lau Assocs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 62,565 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny accumulated 189 shares. 4,251 are held by Wagner Bowman Management Corp. Connors Investor Services reported 95,297 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 35,364 shares. Curbstone Fin Mngmt Corp has 12,612 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Mengis Mngmt reported 26,945 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Cheviot Value Mgmt has invested 1.09% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd invested in 0% or 14 shares. Moreover, Waters Parkerson And Comm Ltd Liability has 1.21% invested in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) for 199,231 shares.

Analysts await DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 56.31% or $1.25 from last year’s $2.22 per share. DD’s profit will be $723.12 million for 18.11 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DuPont de Nemours has $8500 highest and $8000 lowest target. $82.80’s average target is 17.86% above currents $70.25 stock price. DuPont de Nemours had 7 analyst reports since June 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.