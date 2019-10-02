DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) Forms $67.95 Double Bottom; Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Sellers Increased By 55% Their Shorts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) formed double bottom with $63.19 target or 7.00% below today’s $67.95 share price. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) has $50.66B valuation. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $67.95. About 3.11 million shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Sypris Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SYPR) had an increase of 55% in short interest. SYPR’s SI was 9,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 55% from 6,000 shares previously. With 13,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Sypris Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s short sellers to cover SYPR’s short positions. The SI to Sypris Solutions Inc’s float is 0.09%. The stock increased 8.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.07. About 1,689 shares traded. Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) has declined 33.97% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SYPR News: 15/05/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC SYPR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 13 PCT; 20/03/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 20/03/2018 – Sypris Solutions 4Q Rev $21.5M; 15/05/2018 – Sypris Solutions 1Q Rev $19.9M; 20/03/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC – EXPECT TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018; 20/03/2018 – Sypris Solutions Raises FY View To Rev $90M-$96M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sypris Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYPR); 20/03/2018 Sypris Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 15/05/2018 – Sypris Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 20/03/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC SYPR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $90 MLN TO $96 MLN

Among 4 analysts covering DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DuPont de Nemours has $8500 highest and $8000 lowest target. $82.80’s average target is 21.85% above currents $67.95 stock price. DuPont de Nemours had 7 analyst reports since June 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 4. Bank of America maintained DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $8200 target.

Analysts await DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 56.31% or $1.25 from last year’s $2.22 per share. DD’s profit will be $723.11 million for 17.51 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 35 in 2019 Q2. Its up 35.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold DuPont de Nemours, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 6.15 million shares or 3175.13% more from 187,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Ntv Asset Lc stated it has 7,091 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp reported 4,251 shares stake. Fruth Investment Management stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Capital Inv Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.07% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) or 17,486 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 33,646 shares. Cypress Capital Limited Company invested in 36,146 shares or 0.79% of the stock. 4,852 are owned by North Star Asset Management Inc. Grimes And stated it has 3,967 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Md has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). American Mngmt reported 10,470 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell & Associate accumulated 14 shares. Curbstone Management has invested 0.25% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,305 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 2,952 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.07, from 0.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Sypris Solutions, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 2.03 million shares or 1.35% more from 2.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 108,404 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR). Moreover, Weber Alan W has 0.09% invested in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR). New York-based Renaissance Technologies Limited Co has invested 0% in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR). 1,900 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Dimensional Fund Lp has 647,955 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) for 123,269 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR). Bancorporation Of America De has 0% invested in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) for 956 shares. Blackrock has 52,638 shares. 2 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp. Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp accumulated 36,203 shares. Northern stated it has 25,892 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 49,748 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides outsourced services and specialty products in the United States and Mexico. The company has market cap of $22.82 million. It operates through two divisions, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. It currently has negative earnings. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, and energy markets.

