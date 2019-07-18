DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) EPS Estimated At $0.88; Oracle Systems (ORCL)’s Sentiment Is 0.68

Analysts expect DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to report $0.88 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $3.23 EPS change or 78.59% from last quarter’s $4.11 EPS. DD’s profit would be $658.93 million giving it 20.17 P/E if the $0.88 EPS is correct. After having $2.52 EPS previously, DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s analysts see -65.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 76,732 shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Oracle Systems (ORCL) investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 454 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 672 sold and decreased holdings in Oracle Systems. The investment managers in our database reported: 1.75 billion shares, down from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Oracle Systems in top ten equity positions decreased from 60 to 53 for a decrease of 7. Sold All: 66 Reduced: 606 Increased: 316 New Position: 138.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology environments worldwide. The company has market cap of $191.70 billion. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. It has a 19.56 P/E ratio. The firm licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes.

Caledonia Investments Plc holds 11.76% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation for 763,500 shares. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owns 4.18 million shares or 7.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has 6.35% invested in the company for 17.16 million shares. The Texas-based Yacktman Asset Management Lp has invested 6.28% in the stock. Saratoga Research & Investment Management, a California-based fund reported 1.63 million shares.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.08. About 864,681 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.34 billion for 20.45 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in materials science and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $53.16 billion. The Company’s Performance Materials & Coatings segment makes and sells architectural paints and coatings, and industrial coatings; performance monomers and silicones; standalone silicones; and home and personal care solutions. It has a 16.76 P/E ratio. The company's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment offers ethylene oxides, propylene oxide derivatives, cellulose ethers, redispersible latex powders, and acrylic emulsions; sustainable solutions; and chlorine and caustic soda.