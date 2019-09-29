DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) Comparing side by side

As Chemicals – Major Diversified businesses, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DuPont de Nemours Inc. 69 2.96 743.23M 4.15 17.40 Air Products and Chemicals Inc. 223 2.23 219.64M 7.54 30.27

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DuPont de Nemours Inc. and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than DuPont de Nemours Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. DuPont de Nemours Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Air Products and Chemicals Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DuPont de Nemours Inc. 1,080,590,287.87% 3.4% 1.7% Air Products and Chemicals Inc. 98,409,426.95% 15.6% 8.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DuPont de Nemours Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown DuPont de Nemours Inc. and Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DuPont de Nemours Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Air Products and Chemicals Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

DuPont de Nemours Inc. has a 17.86% upside potential and an average price target of $82.8. Competitively Air Products and Chemicals Inc. has an average price target of $226.5, with potential upside of 2.46%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that DuPont de Nemours Inc. seems more appealing than Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72% of DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.2% of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. has 0.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DuPont de Nemours Inc. -2.79% -4.83% -8.61% -14.45% -25.47% -5.17% Air Products and Chemicals Inc. 1.52% -0.24% 12.92% 39.21% 41.58% 42.62%

For the past year DuPont de Nemours Inc. had bearish trend while Air Products and Chemicals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Air Products and Chemicals Inc. beats DuPont de Nemours Inc.