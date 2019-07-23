Dupont De Nemours (DD) to pay $0.30 on Sep 13, 2019; Wunderlich Securities Has Decreased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) stake by 60.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 28,543 shares as Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Wunderlich Securities Inc holds 18,665 shares with $299,000 value, down from 47,208 last quarter. Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt now has $1.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 269,721 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Dupont De Nemours Inc (NYSE:DD) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:DD) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Dupont De Nemours Inc’s current price of $71.97 translates into 0.42% yield. Dupont De Nemours Inc’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jun 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.97. About 2.20M shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Management Pro has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 250 shares. California-based First Republic Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Fiduciary Trust Co invested in 16,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Manhattan Comm has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 10,346 shares. Whittier holds 0% or 700 shares. Hilltop Holding Incorporated reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 289,536 are owned by Cls Investments Ltd Llc. Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 1.04 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 48,100 shares. Whitnell And holds 1.6% or 258,544 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.17% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cohen Steers Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $305,234 was made by Baker James C on Friday, June 28. The insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515.

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased Communication Services Select Sector Spdra Fund stake by 8,235 shares to 13,168 valued at $616,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 10,512 shares and now owns 78,485 shares. Vanguard Small Cap Value Etf (VBR) was raised too.

