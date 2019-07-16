Dupont De Nemours (DD) to pay $0.30 on Sep 13, 2019; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Decreased By $1.99 Million Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 249,000 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock rose 23.19%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 51,000 shares with $448,000 value, down from 300,000 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $41.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 33.43 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – AS A RESULT OF FOURTEENTH AMENDMENT, LENDERS HAVE MAINTAINED TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF $13.4 BILLION – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – FORD LICENSES HYBRID VEHICLE PATENTS FROM PAICE, ABELL FOUNDATI; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 21/03/2018 – Global Times: Ford in drive to rebuild ties with China; 09/05/2018 – Ford halts F-series, Super Duty production after fire at supplier; 06/05/2018 – The 2018 Ford Expedition is massive and well worth its cost; 23/05/2018 – Ford Honors Federal-Mogul Powertrain at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 23/05/2018 – GOOG, GM, F and 1 more: Uber shutting down self-driving car ops in Arizona. Will continue in Pitt, SF. – ! $GOOG $GM $F $IN; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Fire forces Ford to halt F-150 truck production; 03/04/2018 – Montreal Gazette: Doug Ford’s Ontario Conservative platform to emerge piece by piece in slow reveal

Dupont De Nemours Inc (NYSE:DD) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:DD) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Dupont De Nemours Inc’s current price of $71.94 translates into 0.42% yield. Dupont De Nemours Inc’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jun 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $71.94. About 2.39M shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. F’s profit will be $1.32B for 7.89 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) stake by 39,841 shares to 139,841 valued at $16.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Integrated Device Technology (Prn) stake by 16.30 million shares and now owns 26.30M shares. Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $203,238 activity. On Friday, May 10 the insider LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200. Shares for $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Comml Bank Na owns 2,565 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore owns 24,322 shares. Old Bancorp In holds 0.01% or 16,335 shares. Cordasco Financial reported 3,230 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt accumulated 118,100 shares. Mariner Lc invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 50,511 shares. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 496,441 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 360,113 shares. Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.13% or 861,419 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Comml Bank Division owns 82,760 shares. 24,192 were accumulated by Rockland Trust. Northeast Investment has 14,965 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 92,397 were accumulated by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va. Pitcairn has 14,864 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ford Motor had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by UBS. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”.

