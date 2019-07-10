Dupont De Nemours (DD) to pay $0.30 on Sep 13, 2019; 6 Bullish Analysts Covering Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)

Dupont De Nemours Inc (NYSE:DD) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:DD) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Dupont De Nemours Inc’s current price of $70.00 translates into 0.43% yield. Dupont De Nemours Inc’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jun 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 4.30 million shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Arista Networks had 18 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 7. Nomura upgraded Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) on Friday, January 18 to “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of ANET in report on Thursday, March 21 to “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $315 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. See Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) latest ratings:

07/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $300.0000 275.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $294.0000 287.0000

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley

18/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $320 New Target: $350 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $360 Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $225 Upgrade

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in materials science and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $52.42 billion. The Company’s Performance Materials & Coatings segment makes and sells architectural paints and coatings, and industrial coatings; performance monomers and silicones; standalone silicones; and home and personal care solutions. It has a 16.53 P/E ratio. The company's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment offers ethylene oxides, propylene oxide derivatives, cellulose ethers, redispersible latex powders, and acrylic emulsions; sustainable solutions; and chlorine and caustic soda.

Arista Networks, Inc. supplies cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $20.73 billion. The companyÂ’s cloud networking solutions consist of its Extensible Operating System and a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products. It has a 56.98 P/E ratio. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services.

The stock increased 0.95% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $270.55. About 509,823 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS