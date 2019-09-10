DuPont de Nemours (DD) Received Buy By Jefferies with $85.0000 Target; Shorts at ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO LTD. ORD (ZHUZF) Lowered By 40.53%

ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO LTD. ORD (OTCMKTS:ZHUZF) had a decrease of 40.53% in short interest. ZHUZF’s SI was 416,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 40.53% from 699,500 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 693 days are for ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO LTD. ORD (OTCMKTS:ZHUZF)’s short sellers to cover ZHUZF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 2,575 shares traded. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZF) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The research firm Jefferies has has initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)‘s stock, rating it a Buy while setting the PT at $85.0000.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells rain-borne electrical systems and electrical components primarily in Mainland China and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.85 billion. The firm researches, develops, makes, and sells locomotive train power converters, control systems, urban railway train electrical systems, and other train-borne electrical systems; and electric components for the railway industry, urban railway industry, and non-railway purposes. It has a 12.86 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include propulsion system for electric and diesel locomotives, high-speed trains, and mass transit, as well as DTECS systems for vehicle control and train communication networks; and ATP system for train over-speed protection and train operation safety management, CBTC signaling systems, track side interlocking systems, and automatic train supervision systems.

Among 3 analysts covering DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DuPont de Nemours has $8500 highest and $8000 lowest target. $82.25’s average target is 16.65% above currents $70.51 stock price. DuPont de Nemours had 6 analyst reports since June 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $8500 target in Wednesday, September 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Bank of America.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in materials science and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $51.58 billion. The Company’s Performance Materials & Coatings segment makes and sells architectural paints and coatings, and industrial coatings; performance monomers and silicones; standalone silicones; and home and personal care solutions. It has a 58.47 P/E ratio. The company's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment offers ethylene oxides, propylene oxide derivatives, cellulose ethers, redispersible latex powders, and acrylic emulsions; sustainable solutions; and chlorine and caustic soda.

